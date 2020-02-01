Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,761.20 ($36.32).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSB traded down GBX 46 ($0.61) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,000 ($26.31). The stock had a trading volume of 8,479,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,232.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,306.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.