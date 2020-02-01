Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $42.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BRO has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

