Roxgold’s (ROGFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Roxgold stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 30,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Roxgold has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.07.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

