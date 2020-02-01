Roxgold’s (ROGFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $1.40 target price on the stock.
Roxgold stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 30,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Roxgold has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.07.
Roxgold Company Profile
See Also: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.