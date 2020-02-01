Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-5% to ~$6.83-7.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.70 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.10 EPS.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $191.66. 1,197,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

