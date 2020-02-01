Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Stephens

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROK. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.27.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $207.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.