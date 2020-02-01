Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 393,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,510. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 225,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $5,006,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,172,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 232,542 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,686 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

