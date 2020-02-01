Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 354 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 354 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 329.75.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

