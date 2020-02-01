Robert W. Baird Upgrades Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.19.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Insiders have sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

