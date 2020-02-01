Robert W. Baird Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,275.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,309.43.

AMZN traded up $138.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,008.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,460,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,811.88. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

