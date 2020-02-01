Robert W. Baird Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $195.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.27.

NYSE:ROK traded down $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $191.66. 1,197,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

