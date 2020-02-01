Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RRTS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 67,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $375.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.46. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $459.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 92.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Insiders have acquired 21,436 shares of company stock worth $164,999 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.12% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

