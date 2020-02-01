Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.20. Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 5,980,988 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23).

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

