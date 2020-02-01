Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $26.01 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, DragonEX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011785 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000799 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Binance, DragonEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, C2CX, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

