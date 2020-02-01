Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.26 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $378.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 7,506,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after buying an additional 947,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

