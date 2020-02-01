Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $144.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

