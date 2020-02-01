Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 24,523 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,095 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 24,523 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Zumiez worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $7,724,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Zumiez by 44.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zumiez by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 149,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $63,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,590,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,243. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $804.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

