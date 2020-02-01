Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 168,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWFL shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

PowerFleet stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

