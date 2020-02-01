Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $1.31 Million in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,420,000 after acquiring an additional 90,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,862,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,280,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 643,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.79.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

