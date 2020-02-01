Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Team worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Team during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Team by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Team by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,281,000 after buying an additional 59,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Team by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period.

Shares of Team stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $412.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $290.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.30 million. Team had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. Research analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TISI. TheStreet downgraded Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Team in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

