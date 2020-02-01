Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Materialise by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Materialise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,819.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.11 million. Materialise had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

