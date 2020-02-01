Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter valued at $22,655,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 103.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 813,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after buying an additional 413,609 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 424,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after buying an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

OFIX stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $824.32 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

