Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $32.65 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,704,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 2.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rexnord by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 232,766 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rexnord by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $34,374,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.