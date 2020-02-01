Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.75. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 11,520 shares trading hands.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,111 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.46% of Retractable Technologies worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.