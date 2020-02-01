Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Churchill Downs worth $14,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $144.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.