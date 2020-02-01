Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,777 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 339.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,191,000 after acquiring an additional 846,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,019,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 583,250 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,404,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.