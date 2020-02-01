Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,335 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $95.26.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

