Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 7,726 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,121,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

MSI stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $116.45 and a one year high of $182.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

