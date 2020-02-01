Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 178 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,208 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $176.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

