Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.80 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,288 shares of company stock worth $2,907,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

