Resource Planning Group Invests $203,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 730,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

