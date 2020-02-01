Resource Planning Group Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Resource Planning Group cut its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group owned 0.66% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 165,218 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 362,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ROUS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.54. 18,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

