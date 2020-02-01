Resource Planning Group Acquires 6,096 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,837 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,738,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,227,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,938. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12.

