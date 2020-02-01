Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Major Shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll Sells 51,182 Shares

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 51,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $141,774.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 24th, Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 55,108 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $152,649.16.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00.
Shares of RESN opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Resonant Inc has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.28.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 441.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 288,991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resonant by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Resonant by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 294,717 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, October 14th.
About Resonant
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.
