Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Major Shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll Sells 51,182 Shares

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 51,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $141,774.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Resonant alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 55,108 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $152,649.16.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Resonant Inc has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 7,167.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 441.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 288,991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resonant by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Resonant by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 294,717 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, October 14th.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.