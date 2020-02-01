Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given New GBX 84 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 84 ($1.10) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of RSG stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 61.05 ($0.80). The company had a trading volume of 46,846 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 56.93 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57).

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

