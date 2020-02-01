Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RFP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $415.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.38.

RFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC set a $5.00 price objective on Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

