ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ResMed to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

NYSE RMD opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed has a 12 month low of $92.73 and a 12 month high of $167.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $396,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,213.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $200,255.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,686.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,303 shares of company stock worth $8,403,179. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

