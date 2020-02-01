Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Acquires 3,000 Shares

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 12,048 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 3,000 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 2,523 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.35.

Shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Reshape Lifesciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($17.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 668.58% and a negative return on equity of 163.22%.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

