Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $24.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Jason P. Rhodes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,500 and sold 100,000 shares valued at $1,692,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 733,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. 62,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 3.03. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

