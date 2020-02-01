Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RSW. Morgan Stanley raised Renishaw to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Renishaw in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Renishaw presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 3,520.56 ($46.31).

RSW stock traded down GBX 112 ($1.47) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,976 ($52.30). 156,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,834. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a one year high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,867.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,748.74.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

