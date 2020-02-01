Renishaw (LON:RSW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $18.80 EPS

Renishaw (LON:RSW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 3,976 ($52.30) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,867.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,748.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSW shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renishaw has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 3,520.56 ($46.31).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

