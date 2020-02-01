Ren Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.27 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Ren has a total market cap of $36.27 million and $1.44 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, DDEX and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,652 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi Global, OKEx, Binance, Tidex, DDEX, UEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

