Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) CEO Devan D. Ard, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) CEO Devan D. Ard, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,260.00.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,162. The stock has a market cap of $242.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

