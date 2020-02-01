Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) CEO Devan D. Ard, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) CEO Devan D. Ard, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,260.00.
Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,162. The stock has a market cap of $242.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.