Reik & CO. LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

