Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.41

Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.41 ($1.71) and last traded at A$2.42 ($1.72), with a volume of 125629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.47 ($1.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.80, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $724.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.81.

About Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG)

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It operates through Queensland/Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria/South Australia/Tasmania, and Western Australia segments. The company offers home care, home help, companionship, and government-funded and private home care services; and aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services.

