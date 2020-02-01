Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.01. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 4,620 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $109,711.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 16,803.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

