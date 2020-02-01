Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $10.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.05. 5,955,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.61 and its 200 day moving average is $212.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.