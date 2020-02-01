Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

In other VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF news, insider Coote Gavin bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

NYSEARCA:HYD remained flat at $$65.30 during trading hours on Friday. 821,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $66.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.2202 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

