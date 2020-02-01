Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Shares of PBP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 39,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,390. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.