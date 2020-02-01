Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,289 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,330,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,367. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.