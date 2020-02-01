Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $7,685,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,505 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.02. 4,727,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,974. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

